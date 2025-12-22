Zomato Partners with Amazon Pay, Earn Up to 5% Zomato Money via Wallet

Zomato & Amazon Pay tie-up allows users to earn Zomato Money on orders
Users earn 3% & 5% Zomato Money on orders using Amazon Pay Balance
Tie-up aims to boost prepaid wallet usage and drive customer stickiness
Zomato has entered into a strategic partnership with Amazon Pay to allow users to earn Zomato Money when they pay for food orders using their Amazon Pay Balance, the companies said on Monday. The tie-up is aimed at increasing prepaid wallet usage and driving repeat orders by offering customers platform credits on eligible transactions.
Under the arrangement, customers will earn 3% Zomato Money on weekday orders from Monday to Friday and 5% on weekend orders placed on Saturday and Sunday when paying via Amazon Pay Balance. The earned credits can be redeemed on future purchases on Zomato.
How it Works?
To avail the offer, users must link their Amazon Pay Balance to their Zomato account through the payment settings or the in-checkout link, select the relevant promotional code from Zomato’s offer wall, and complete the transaction using Amazon Pay Balance. Users can add funds to their Amazon Pay Balance via Amazon Pay UPI, debit or credit cards, or net banking.
Rahul Gupta, Zomato’s vice-president of product, said the partnership supports the company’s mission of “better food for more people” by making food ordering more convenient and rewarding. Vikas Bansal, CEO of Amazon Pay India, said the collaboration is aimed at delivering “trusted and effortless payments” while offering users instant cashback benefits.
The Partnership
The deal links Zomato’s large food-ordering base with Amazon Pay’s stored-balance ecosystem, a combination likely to increase the share of prepaid wallet transactions on Zomato and improve customer stickiness through a stored-value rewards loop. For Amazon Pay, the partnership expands everyday merchant use cases for its balance product.
Customers are advised to check Zomato’s offer wall for any caps, minimum order values or validity periods attached to the promotion before relying on the credits for future orders.