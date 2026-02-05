Divisible Pool Set to Nearly Double by 16th FC, So 41% Share for States Justified: Expenditure Secretary

A

First of all, if you go back 10 years, it was only 32%. Then it jumped to 41%, and the central government accepted whatever recommendations were there. So from 32%, we have jumped quite a bit.

How much exactly are the expenditure responsibilities of the state government and the central government—we can keep debating. We just spoke about defence and all, which are very big-ticket items. One defence system or platform will cost a lot. So let us not get into that.

But the Finance Commission, after looking at all the details, has reached this conclusion and we are accepting it. Within that, what we must recognise is that while the Commission has stuck to 41%, the divisible pool is growing. In fact, the size of the pie is increasing. During the 15th Finance Commission period, the divisible pool was somewhere around ₹55 lakh crore. It is our estimate that during the period of the 16th Finance Commission, it will reach almost double—maybe ₹90–91 lakh crore.

So everyone is going to benefit. Just as the central government is keeping a firm check on its revenue expenditure, the states are also doing so. I am confident that the recommendations, once implemented, will serve the states very well.