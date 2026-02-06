Reaching Big Four–Level Scale Requires Consolidation, Talent, Tech and an ‘Element of Luck’: CPA Australia President

A

The Indian accounting profession is evolving rapidly, moving beyond traditional compliance to a trusted strategic partner in business decision-making. Today’s accountants support India’s fast growing business sector through a broad range of advisory services, including guiding strategic expansion, navigating complex operating environments and delivering financial insights that inform organisational strategies. They also continue to play a critical role in assisting business to comply with international standards and regulatory requirements.

Technology, particularly AI, is accelerating the transformation of the accounting profession. According to recent data from the central government, India now sees nearly 30% of companies using AI at scale, with over 80% of enterprises actively deploying AI as of 2025. CPA Australia research shows that businesses adopting AI are most likely to report it improves task accuracy, improves productivity and provides employees with a better experience. Importantly AI does not replace the profession’s core values: strategic guidance, professional judgment, and ethical oversight. These remain inherently human capabilities and critical to business. AI and digital tools are augmenting the role of accountants, enabling a greater focus on data interpretation, decision-making, and business partnering.

CPA Australia members observe that the business-partnering model is gaining momentum, especially among start-ups and MSMEs. Accountants are no longer solely compliance advisors; they are translating complex data into actionable insights, supporting innovation and growth and helping organisations manage risk; while upholding the ethical standards that underpin trust, transparency and confidence in the profession.