DEA Secretary Interview: Govt Will Not Stop Issuing Green Bonds

A

When the rating agencies approach us, we will respond to them. But responding to you, I would say that we do see an uptick in private investment; we do see that it is growing. I have read concerns about it being concentrated in a few sectors and in some sizes of companies. But once a cycle takes off, there is a certain way it grows.

The budget has also tried to address this issue in two ways. We have kept up our promise of enhanced CapEx; we have enhanced it quite a lot again. We have expanded the sectors in which CapEx can be done. The infra-push is huge in this budget. The Road Transport Ministry's budget has also been scaled up, and significantly new things have been introduced and announced in other transport infrastructure sectors as well, like 20 national waterways.

And the other thing that I will point out, which speaks to private investment, is the champion fund for MSMEs, particularly for SMEs. The SMEs have that potential, while we look after micro with all our other programmes. We do hope that this is also going to be a lever for triggering the investment of the private sector.

With that, the concern should get addressed.