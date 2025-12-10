Not Sure Whether Quick Commerce Will Make Money in 2026: Amazon India Chief

Speaking about the company’s three pledges, Kumar said Amazon had already exceeded several of its targets. “We had pledged to digitise 10 million MSMEs and have already surpassed that with 12 million onboarded. We also committed to creating 2 million jobs and are now at 3.8 million. Our seller base has grown to 1.7 million in India, and more than 200,000 of them are exporting globally. Together, these initiatives are expected to drive $20 billion in e-commerce exports over the next four years,” said Samir Kumar, Country Manager, Amazon India.