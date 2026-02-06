Indians are Rado's Biggest Customer Base Globally: CEO Adrian Bosshard

A

Due to Rado’s deep, long-standing roots in India and decades of market-building, we are today in a position where we truly dominate the Indian watch market in the ₹1–₹5 lakh price segment. This has been the result of consistent, long-term effort, and with the support of our retail partners and sustained strategic investments, we continue to strengthen this leadership and our core strengths.

At the same time, holding such a strong position in a market as large as India with nearly 1.5 billion people, including a significant Indian diaspora globally has a major influence on the overall development of the Rado brand worldwide. As a result, the Indian community has become Rado’s largest customer base globally.

India is our single biggest market, and we are extremely proud of that. It is also one of the key reasons why, even in a challenging global market environment, Rado has been able to perform very successfully over the past few years.