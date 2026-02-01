Watch | Budget 2026 Key Announcements: No Tax Relief, Big Bets on Youth & Growth

Budget 2026 is finally here, and while there are no changes in income tax slabs, the government has clearly signalled a youth-first, future-focused growth strategy. In this video, we break down the key announcements of Budget 2026, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her ninth consecutive Budget speech, delivered for the first time from Kartavya Bhawan. From content creator and AVGC labs, AI-driven solutions in agriculture, and a massive capital expenditure push, to high-speed rail corridors, industrial sovereignty through semiconductors and rare earths, and reforms aimed at easing tax compliance, this Budget lays out a roadmap for India’s next phase of growth. Watch till the end for a clear, jargon-free analysis of what this Budget really signals for India’s economy.