Karnataka Positions Itself as India’s Deeptech Powerhouse, Unveils Major R&D Push at Bengaluru Tech Summit

Karnataka is ramping up its tech ambitions with a ₹600-crore push for frontier technologies and sustainability innovations
MB Patil announced a 5,000-acre Quantum City with a dedicated semiconductor park to boost chip design and fabrication
He said these moves will advance the state toward Industry 5.0 and reinforce its position as India’s leading technology talent hub
Industries Minister MB Patil, while addressing the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Tuesday, talked about Karnataka’s determination by announcing large-scale investments, new policy moves and internationally collaborative initiatives aimed at strengthening the state’s technology engine.
Highlighting a series of ambitious initiatives to accelerate across AI, ML, quantum computing, robotics and advanced manufacturing.
He further stressed that the state is “undeniably the talent engine of India’s tech economy,” home to more than 800 R&D centres, over 100 chip design houses and a thriving base of 18,300 start-ups.
He pointed out that the government has recently allocated ₹600 crore to support entrepreneurs working on frontier technologies and sustainability-focused areas. The investment, he said, is part of a broader plan to push Karnataka toward Industry 5.0 readiness, integrating human-centric design with advanced automation and future-facing technologies.
Additionally, Patil announced the development of Quantum City, a landmark project near Bengaluru that will span 5,000 acres. He said the upcoming city will provide a “complete ecosystem” for entrepreneurs and scientists supporting them from concept to commercialization. The project includes a 200-acre semiconductor park, equipped with specialised facilities for fabrication, design, prototyping and testing.
This hub, he noted, will act not only as Karnataka’s semiconductor nucleus but also as a key national centre for chip making.
He further pointed out that Karnataka is making significant moves to prepare its youth for “the industries of tomorrow.”
The recently announced Center of Excellence for AI and Computing marks a major step in embedding emerging technologies into the state’s education and workforce development systems. Through partnerships with industry and academia, the state is rolling out job-ready programs in AI, ML, robotics, cybersecurity, and biotech, aiming to align talent pipelines with global R&D requirements.
Patil stressed that Karnataka continues to lead with progressive policies in ESDM, mobility, biotech and start-up incubation. The government is also strengthening international engagement, actively working with countries including Japan, the US, Germany, Singapore, Australia and other European nations to bring global R&D investments and best practices into the state.
He added that these collaborations, combined with infrastructure and forward-looking policy frameworks, are setting the foundation for global innovations to thrive in Karnataka. “We are serious about leading the next wave of from deep science to frontier technologies and taking them from R&D pathways to startup explorations,” Patil said.
With these announcements, Karnataka reinforced its position as India’s premier destination, signaling its vision to remain ahead of the curve in deep-tech, semiconductor development and advanced research ecosystems.