Watch| Budget 2026 Big Bets for Viksit Bharat | Editor's Take

In this video, Outlook Business Editor Neeraj Thakur and Associate Editor Deepsekhar Choudhury break down the Union Budget 2026 and what it signals for India’s economy. The discussion looks beyond headline announcements to examine the deeper policy choices shaping growth, fiscal discipline, and market sentiment. From taxation and government spending to capex priorities and reform signals, the editors unpack what the Budget gets right, where it falls short, and what it means for businesses, investors, and households in the year ahead. As India navigates global uncertainty and domestic growth ambitions, this conversation offers a clear-eyed view of how Budget 2026 fits into the broader economic story. Watch to understand the real implications of Union Budget 2026 — beyond the fine print.