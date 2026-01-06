India Should Examine a Wealth Tax, Not Dismiss It, says Economist Ajit Ranade

A

In 1990, about 35 years ago, India and China started at almost the same level. Their GDP, per capita income, and international rankings were broadly comparable. Both had an aggregate GDP of around $350–370 billion, with India slightly higher, and their per capita income ranks were around 141–142.

Three decades later, China is now the world’s second-largest economy, with GDP close to $18–20 trillion, while India’s GDP is around $4 trillion. More importantly, China’s per capita income rank has risen to around 60–70, while India remains at about 141. This suggests not only faster growth in China, but also the distribution of growth that has been more inclusive.

China’s tremendous growth has generated more industrial jobs and has been more effective in raising incomes, even though it too now faces rising inequality, as do many other countries. Its higher per capita income today reflects a degree of inclusiveness that India has not been able to achieve.

China has also performed far better in industrial and manufacturing employment. In India, manufacturing’s share of GDP was about 16% in 1991 and remains roughly the same today. In contrast, China raised manufacturing’s share to more than 25% of its GDP and now also accounts for nearly 30% of global industrial output. Manufacturing employment in India has stagnated at around 12.5% of the workforce for a long period.

This suggests that India needs to rethink its growth strategy—how to raise the share of industry and manufacturing in GDP, as well as in the workforce, and promote more labour-intensive sectors, and build export growth that generates jobs.