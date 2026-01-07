Why India Ignores Inequality: Government Trying to Project a Positive Image, says Economist Nitin Bharti

A

The rising income and wealth inequality is creating a situation where the majority of the population (the bottom 90%) has an ever-shrinking share of money to spend. On one hand is the rich class with excessive spending power, and on the other, the poor class with just enough to sustain itself.

Consider a simple example: of 100 units generated in society, 60 go to the top 10%, 27 to the middle 40%, and only 15 to the bottom 50%. The poor thus have just 0.3 units per person to spend, the middle class about twice that, while the rich have nearly 20 times as much. Such concentration means the rich spend not only on better-quality essentials but also on luxury goods, often imported. This extreme inequality is likely also affecting the country’s growth potential.

The government’s move to subsidise the salaried class, on the assumption that this is the middle class, is flawed. Our data show that those paying income tax are not the middle class but largely the top 10%. This move therefore benefits the top 90–95%, reflecting policy design that ignores available data. While the government has long avoided capturing income information, the recent move to set up a committee to design income surveys is welcome and should make this clearer.

This policy goes against basic public finance logic. Around half of government revenues come from indirect taxes, which are regressive since everyone pays the same tax on goods regardless of income. Increasing reliance on indirect taxes will make the system even more regressive. Other countries have expanded their tax base by taxing lower incomes at very low rates and gradually increasing rates with income.

Given technological advances, tax collection costs are no longer a constraint. Seen this way, the move appears populist and disproportionately beneficial to the rich.