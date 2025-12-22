Kriti Sanon has joined Supply6 as investor and brand ambassador
The startup’s Supply6 360 sachet generates ₹36 crore annual revenue
Supply6 raised $1.1 million in pre-seed funding to expand into US
Direct-to-consumer nutrition brand Supply6 has signed Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon as an investor and its new brand ambassador, Inc42 reported on Monday, as it looks to strengthen its appeal among urban, health-conscious consumers.
Under the partnership, Sanon will invest in the startup and lead its marketing campaigns, with Supply6 sharpening its focus on foundational health themes such as hydration, balanced nutrition and daily consistency.
Founded in 2019 by Vaibhav Bhandari and Rahul Jacob, the Bengaluru-based company did not disclose the financial terms of Sanon’s investment. Supply6 said the collaboration is aimed at deepening engagement with younger, wellness-focused shoppers and accelerating brand reach through celebrity-led communication.
Products & Traction
Supply6’s flagship product is Supply6 360, a daily sachet that combines vitamins, minerals, probiotics and superfoods. The brand also sells a zero-sugar electrolyte mix and protein wafers. According to investor updates, these three SKUs together generate roughly ₹36 crore in annual revenue and have a repeat purchase rate of about 45%.
The startup sells its products through its own website, major ecommerce marketplaces such as Amazon, and quick-commerce platforms including Blinkit. It has also begun selling in the United States, signalling an early effort to expand its geographic footprint.
Funding & Prior Endorsements
Supply6 raised $1.1 million in a pre-seed round in September from investors including Zeropearl VC, CRED founder Kunal Shah, Renee Cosmetics founders Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah, and XYXX founder Yogesh Kabra. Last year, the company also onboarded former South African cricketer AB de Villiers as an investor and brand ambassador.
India’s dietary supplements and wellness segment is expanding rapidly, with industry estimates projecting the market could reach about $62 billion by 2033, driven by rising health awareness and demand for convenient nutrition solutions. This growth backdrop has drawn a growing set of D2C challengers, including OZiva, MuscleBlaze and Beastlife.
Celebrity-Backed Start-Ups
Supply6’s move follows a broader pattern of celebrities taking deeper roles in early-stage consumer brands, going beyond endorsements to invest in and co-create products. Sanon herself brings prior consumer-brand experience, including a tie-up with PEP Technologies for a skincare line and the co-founding of a fitness brand.
Supply6 said the collaboration with Sanon will help shape upcoming marketing campaigns and inform future product launches as the company scales its distribution and continues to expand its category portfolio.