India’s 2047 Data Centre Tax Break Will Draw Global Cloud Giants: Experts

Experts argue that tax holidays until 2047 and routing incentives could lure as much as $60 billion in FDI from players such as AWS, Azure, and Google, targeting nearly 20 GW of data centre capacity. This push comes at a time when India’s foreign direct investment inflows have been on a declining trajectory after peaking in 2021–22, when net inflows, adjusted for outflows, stood at around $70–72 billion, before falling to roughly $52 billion in recent years.