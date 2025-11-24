‘System is Filtering Out Tourist Founders’ - Artha Venture’s Anirudh Damani on Funding Squeeze

A

Maybe I should correct my earlier statement. What we are seeing is that the IRR growth in our late-stage portfolio, from here onward, will likely be in the range of 20 to 25 percent annualised, given the valuations they are already at.

In contrast, the early-stage portfolio we are building now is far more interesting. For several quarters we have been tracking something called the graduation rate.

In public markets, we often use PE ratios to judge whether the market is overheated or in a bubble. When PE is very high, we call it a bubble. When it is very low, we call it a bear market.

But in early-stage venture investing, there is no such indicator, because there are no earnings and therefore no PE. So we kept asking ourselves: how do we know when it is the right time to be aggressive and when to be cautious as contrarian investors?

That is when we started analysing graduation rates. In simple terms, we track what percentage of companies in a cohort move from seed to Series A within a defined period. We chose 36 months as the benchmark window. Historically, across 16,000 rounds we analysed, the typical graduation rate is about 13 percent. That means one in eight seed-funded companies becomes a Series A company within three years.

During the peak years of 2022, and similarly in 2019, that graduation rate jumped from 13 percent to around 30–31 percent. That meant one out of three companies was raising a Series A. The quality of companies did not suddenly improve. It was just over-exuberance in the ecosystem. And just like any bull market, such periods are always followed by a correction.

If you now look at where we are: since 2015, India has consistently seen at least 100 seed deals a month, even in weak markets, until the last few months. Since then, the average seed deal count has dropped to around 70 deals a month. In September it was 67. In August, just 47. Even in 2015, when the ecosystem was far less developed, we still saw 100 to 150 seed deals a month.

We are now at a decadal low. And the graduation rate has collapsed from 13 percent to as low as 5 percent. So instead of one in eight, only one in twenty seed-stage companies from the 2022 cohort is managing to raise a Series A within three years.

Most importantly, this environment filters out the “tourist founders”.