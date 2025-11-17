Groww CEO Lalit Keshre Joins India’s Billionaire Club after Blockbuster IPO Debut

Lalit Keshre becomes billionaire as Groww listing lifts his stake to ₹9,448 crore
Groww shares jumped from ₹100 listing to ₹169 within four trading sessions
Founders’ holdings surged, pushing Groww’s market cap past ₹1 lakh crore
Lalit Keshre, co-founder and chief executive of investment platform Groww, crossed the billionaire threshold after the company’s strong stock-market debut pushed his stake to roughly ₹9,448 crore (about $1 billion).
Groww’s shares, which listed on November 12 at ₹100, rallied to a record ₹169 within four trading sessions, sending the company’s market capitalisation past the ₹1 lakh crore mark and vaulting its founders into the rich list.
Founders & Wealth Creation
Groww’s listing has produced a rapid wealth lift for the founding team. Keshre holds 55.91 crore shares, a 9.06% stake, valued at about ₹9,448 crore at the quoted price.
Co-founder Harsh Jain, with 41.16 crore shares, Ishan Bansal, with 27.78 crore shares, and Neeraj Singh, with 38.32 crore shares, also saw their holdings jump into the multi-thousand-crore range, reflecting one of the strongest recent IPO debuts in India’s technology and fintech sectors.
The stock’s sharp post-listing run underscored strong investor appetite for India’s fintech stories and for platforms that have shown rapid user growth and engagement. Groww, founded in 2016 by four former Flipkart executives, has expanded from a mutual-fund distribution app into a full-stack retail broker and investment platform offering stocks, ETFs and IPO access, and now claims a large active-user base that helped fuel market enthusiasm for its public offering.
Keshre’s Journey
Keshre’s personal story is frequently cited as emblematic of the new-age founder narrative in India. Born in Lepa village in Madhya Pradesh and raised in modest circumstances, he secured admission to IIT Bombay and later worked in product roles at Flipkart before launching Groww with his co-founders.
The dramatic ascent from small-town beginnings to the helm of a publicly listed fintech reflects both Groww’s rapid growth and the broader expansion of India’s technology ecosystem.
Investors have rewarded Groww for a combination of fast user growth, product expansion beyond mutual funds into stocks, commodities and wealth services, and an improved financial profile. The company reported rising revenues and a move toward profitability in its latest filings.
The IPO was heavily subscribed and arrived at a moment when India’s primary markets have been active, making a well-positioned fintech listing particularly attractive to retail and institutional buyers.