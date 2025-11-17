  1. home
  2. Start up
  3. News
  4. Groww ceo lalit keshre joins indias billionaire club after blockbuster ipo debut

Groww CEO Lalit Keshre Joins India’s Billionaire Club after Blockbuster IPO Debut

Groww CEO Lalit Keshre has become a billionaire after the investment platform’s shares soared from ₹100 to ₹169 within four sessions of its stellar IPO

O
Outlook Start-Up Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Updated on:
Updated on:
Groww CEO Lalit Keshre
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Lalit Keshre becomes billionaire as Groww listing lifts his stake to ₹9,448 crore

  • Groww shares jumped from ₹100 listing to ₹169 within four trading sessions

  • Founders’ holdings surged, pushing Groww’s market cap past ₹1 lakh crore

Lalit Keshre, co-founder and chief executive of investment platform Groww, crossed the billionaire threshold after the company’s strong stock-market debut pushed his stake to roughly ₹9,448 crore (about $1 billion).

Groww’s shares, which listed on November 12 at ₹100, rallied to a record ₹169 within four trading sessions, sending the company’s market capitalisation past the ₹1 lakh crore mark and vaulting its founders into the rich list.

Big Bets On Small Nuclear

31 October 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon
Groww Co-founders Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Ishan Bansal and Neeraj Singh - null
Why Brokerages Are Bullish on Groww IPO Despite Valuation Concerns - Explained

BY Alka Jain

Related Content
Related Content

Founders & Wealth Creation

Groww’s listing has produced a rapid wealth lift for the founding team. Keshre holds 55.91 crore shares, a 9.06% stake, valued at about ₹9,448 crore at the quoted price.

Co-founder Harsh Jain, with 41.16 crore shares, Ishan Bansal, with 27.78 crore shares, and Neeraj Singh, with 38.32 crore shares, also saw their holdings jump into the multi-thousand-crore range, reflecting one of the strongest recent IPO debuts in India’s technology and fintech sectors.

The stock’s sharp post-listing run underscored strong investor appetite for India’s fintech stories and for platforms that have shown rapid user growth and engagement. Groww, founded in 2016 by four former Flipkart executives, has expanded from a mutual-fund distribution app into a full-stack retail broker and investment platform offering stocks, ETFs and IPO access, and now claims a large active-user base that helped fuel market enthusiasm for its public offering.

Groww Turned Profitable, But Is That Enough for Its Lofty Valuation? - null
Groww Turned Profitable, But Is That Enough for Its Lofty Valuation?

BY Alka Jain

Keshre’s Journey

Keshre’s personal story is frequently cited as emblematic of the new-age founder narrative in India. Born in Lepa village in Madhya Pradesh and raised in modest circumstances, he secured admission to IIT Bombay and later worked in product roles at Flipkart before launching Groww with his co-founders.

The dramatic ascent from small-town beginnings to the helm of a publicly listed fintech reflects both Groww’s rapid growth and the broader expansion of India’s technology ecosystem.

Investors have rewarded Groww for a combination of fast user growth, product expansion beyond mutual funds into stocks, commodities and wealth services, and an improved financial profile. The company reported rising revenues and a move toward profitability in its latest filings.

The IPO was heavily subscribed and arrived at a moment when India’s primary markets have been active, making a well-positioned fintech listing particularly attractive to retail and institutional buyers.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×