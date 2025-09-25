Zeropearl VC Closes ₹159 crore Fund I after 3.5x Oversubscription, Founder-LPs Provide Majority Backing

Zeropearl VC is a Gurugram-based solo GP pre-seed and seed fund founded by Bipin Shah, an IIT Bombay alumnus and early-stage investor with more than 14 years of experience and a portfolio that includes companies such as Mamaearth, Credgenics, InVideo and Giva. Fund I closes at Rs 159 crore and will deploy across roughly 45 startups, combining capital with founder mentorship and rapid decisioning.