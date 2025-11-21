Meesho Targets $5.9 Bn IPO Valuation, Files Papers to Raise ₹4,250 Cr

As per the UDRHP-1, Meesho is looking to raise ₹4,250 crore through a fresh issue, with an offer for sale of up to 175,696,602 equity shares. Elevation Capital, Peak XV, Highway Series 1, Y Combinator Continuity Holdings, and promoters Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Kumar are among the key selling shareholders listed in the UDRHP-1. SoftBank and Prosus are also among Meesho’s major investors.