WATCH | High GDP growth Vs Shared Prosperity: Nobel Laureate James A. Robinson on Inequality in India

India is growing fast, yet for many people, inequality remains. In this episode, Neeraj Thakur, Editor, Outlook Business, sits down with James A. Robinson, co-winner of the 2024 Nobel Prize in Economics, to explore why strong economic growth in India has not translated into shared prosperity. The podcast examines a basic but critical question: is inequality a natural phase of development that corrects itself over time, or can extreme inequality prevent a country from progressing?