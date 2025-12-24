Race For Biggest AI Model Slowing Down: Snowflake India chief

A

India is one of the fastest growing developing economies in the world. We are seeing some amazing use cases happening in India thanks to the scale at which India operates and where we are today. So, from a market perspective, it is an absolutely strategic market for Snowflake. And whatever it takes in terms of making sure we are able to provide the best value proposition to our customers, we ensure that.

What we recently, not recently, it’s almost a year now, did is create an INR pricing option for our customers, an Indian rupee regime for them to transact in. And that’s a big one because most American companies operate in US dollars, which obviously takes away valuable foreign exchange going out. So, we’ve created an India entity to ensure that customers can transact in INR and in the local currency, with Indian jurisdiction and everything else there.

The other interesting piece is that we operate on a consumption model, which means customers pay only for what they consume. The Snowflake AI Data Cloud is a fully managed data cloud available across major hyperscalers, and whatever customers consume, whether data, storage, or compute, is the only thing they are charged for.

Second, you don’t have to worry about the underlying charges that a hyperscaler like Azure or AWS would normally impose. Snowflake absorbs all of that in our pricing model.