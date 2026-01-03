Pay, Education, Demographics: What The Numbers Say About India's One Crore Gig Workers

Amid efforts to ease tensions online, Goyal said on X that gig work on food delivery platforms is largely temporary in nature. In 2025, the average Zomato delivery partner worked about 38 days in the year, spending roughly seven hours per working day. Goyal highlighted that only 2.3 per cent of delivery partners were active for more than 250 days in a year, a trend he said is similar at Swiggy. “Attrition percentage is 65% in a year, indicating that this is truly "gig" and not a permanent job for anyone,” he added.