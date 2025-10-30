How a Positive SC Verdict Turned Sour for Vodafone Idea and Its Investors

SC Order on VI’s AGR Issue

The Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone PLC-promoted company had gone to the Supreme Court in September, claiming that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) was demanding additional dues from them linked to its AGR liabilities. These liabilities, linked to the company’s spectrum purchases, arose due to a long-standing dispute over what constitutes AGR. The legal battle also involved other telecom companies such as Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices. It was concluded in 2020 after an SC decision which upheld the DoT’s definition and imposed thousands of crores in liabilities on telecom companies in pending dues, interest, penalties, and interest on penalties.