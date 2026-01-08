India Is Learning to Spend on Luxury Without Guilt: BMW India President

A

I think BMW has demonstrated that if you have the right product, designed with the consumer in mind, you can perform very well. BMW has focused on two strong pillars: electrification and long wheelbase models.

Customer preferences have evolved. Many luxury buyers now want the flexibility of being driven, especially given traffic conditions. Long wheelbase models provide enhanced rear-seat comfort, legroom, and space, which customers value greatly.

We have introduced long wheelbase variants across the 3 Series and 5 Series, while models like the 7 Series and X7 already offer generous space. This combination allows customers to enjoy both driving pleasure and chauffeur-driven comfort.

The iX1, for instance, has performed extremely well because it combines both—electric mobility and a long wheelbase. EVs’ share in our sales is already at 21%. We are steadily moving towards 30% by 2030, which is a significant milestone.

This shift is positive for the environment and beneficial from a customer ownership perspective, as EVs involve lower maintenance and fewer mileage-related concerns. It is also good for the economy, as it reduces our dependence on imported fuel and oil.