Pranav: Every Indian VC had to start with domestic LPs because first-time managers have to build local support in any market. So we first raised from Indian institutions, family offices and corporations. As a result of the returns that we have shown, there is a lot more interest in India now from global LPs. We've raised from American university endowments, European investors, Japanese investors and Singaporean LPs.

The same kind of investors that global firms raise from—we have access to maybe 50–60% of those today. What we don’t have access to at the same level are other nationalities' family offices, pension managers or sovereign LPs and state pension programmes.

Siddarth: Global LPs are also growing wary of ‘helicopter VCs’—those who drop in from Singapore, London or New York attend a few events, praise UPI [Unified Payments Interface], pose for photos and fly out. India doesn’t work like that. You need tribal knowledge, networks, constant conversations to sense what’s happening. These are unlisted assets, you don’t get analyst reports. Being on the ground is non-negotiable.