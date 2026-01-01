Ola's Krutrim in Crisis: Bhavish Aggarwal's Speed is Breaking India's Only AI Unicorn

Critics say Krutrim is a case in point of the country’s unreadiness for deep tech. Most of the hottest AI start-ups in Silicon Valley today are headed by founders who have spent the better part of a decade researching AI. That’s far from the reality in India where the focus is to make a quick buck, not solve hard challenges for the long term. “Jaldi se dhanda karo, paisa banao is part of our mindset. Krutrim is no different, every company is told to do that,” says Shayak Mazumdar, founder of AI start-up Adya.