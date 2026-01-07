WATCH | Sanjeev Bikhchandani on AI, Startup Investing, Navigating Risk, and Building Great Companies

In this episode of Escape Velocity Podcast, Deepsekhar Choudhury, Associate Editor, Outlook Business, sits down with Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Co-Founder of Info Edge, the company behind Naukri.com, Jeevansathi, 99acres, Shiksha and some of India’s most iconic internet brands. In a rare, candid and wide-ranging conversation, Mr. Bikhchandani opens up about his journey from a liberal arts graduate with a middle-class upbringing to building one of India’s earliest and most enduring tech companies.