Indian Founders Now Ready to Renounce Quick Returns for Deep-Tech Innovation: STPI DG

For long, Indian start-ups carried the tag of being 'me-too' ventures—replicating proven Western models rather than charting genuinely innovative paths. Aggregator platforms and quick-return business ideas dominated the landscape, with founders often choosing the safety of validated concepts over the uncertainty of pathbreaking innovation. However, says Arvind Kumar, Director General of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), there is genuine change on the ground, with founders more willing to bet on riskier ventures with a longer payback period.

According to Kumar, there is less focus now on the so-called ‘aggregator-type’ model in favour of truly risky ventures. Earlier the focus was to “build an app, acquire some customers, and start generating revenue fairly quickly, such as services promising a doctor or an ambulance within minutes.”

Now, more and more founders are willing to bet on AI-driven and deep-tech models, he notes. This is also reshaping funding expectations, with start-ups now seeking seed rounds in the range of ₹1-2 crore rather than the traditional ₹25 lakh.

In this interaction with Outlook Business, Kumar discusses the evolving start-up landscape, the role of incubators, and why India's pivot toward product-led innovation could position the country as a global AI powerhouse.

Kumar was speaking at the Pre-Summit Event of the India–AI Impact Summit 2026, which showcased India’s vision for accessible and inclusive AI in New Delhi. The India–AI Impact Summit 2026 is scheduled to be held on February 19–20 in the national capital and will be the first-ever global AI summit hosted in the Global South.

<Edited Excerpts>