A

The AI you see in applications is essentially the front-end; the intelligence comes from the underlying models. Building these models begins with deciding what we train them with, and for us that starts with India’s goals. As an Indian AI initiative, sovereignty is central: we want the “engine and steering wheel” of AI to be built here, ensuring India always has access to and control over its models.

The second pillar is Indianness; our models must not only carry global knowledge but also reflect India’s languages, culture, and perspectives. India’s linguistic diversity is vast, with dialects and accents shifting every few hundred kilometers; cultural context matters too where a global model might say “call 911” if there’s a stranger at the door, an Indian instinct might be to invite them in and offer water. Even on sensitive issues like Kashmir, our models must reflect India’s perspective clearly.

The third pillar is accessibility: AI should not be limited to urban tech workers but must serve farmers, teachers, and small businesses.

That’s why we have created domain-specific models like AgriParam for agriculture and AyurParam for Ayurveda, while also prioritizing voice-first interactions to make AI more inclusive for a mobile-first population.