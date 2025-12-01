Why IPO-Bound Meesho Is Opting Out of Quick Commerce Race — Cofounder Sanjeev Barnwal Explains

A

I think we have five major advantages, which get stronger as the flywheel rotates. First, we are the pioneers of the zero-commission model in the e-commerce sector. This has brought a lot of selection online because they were able to list low-margin products as well.

Second, we are the lowest-cost distribution channel for sellers like low logistics cost, low server cost, low customer support cost, etc. Overall, the cost of doing business is quiet low on Meesho.

Third advantage is operating leverage. Logistics is a scale business, and we are already the largest platform in terms of annual transacting users and orders. During H1 FY25, our annual transacting users (ATU) base was 234 million, and we did about 2.3 billion orders. As we grow, we naturally get better pricing and continue to optimise logistics.

The fourth advantage is competition among sellers. With approximately seven lakh sellers in the past year, the competition itself pushes product prices down. And the last one is tech-first approach. We solve many problems through technology, which became a huge operating leverage for us.

For instance, we have around 2,000 employees, and 57% of them are in tech role. All these factors strengthen with scale. As more consumers come to the platform, more sellers join, selection increases, price competition increases, and the flywheel continues. Over the years, we have also added new flywheels like Valmo, and the content-commerce platform.