India Eyes 60% Non-Fossil Energy by 2035 Despite Funding Hurdles, Says Report

A significant bottleneck remains the underdeveloped state of India’s corporate bond market. Currently, the eight utilities studied raise approximately 80% of their debt through bank loans rather than bonds. This over-reliance on bank lending and international capital leaves the sector vulnerable to sudden foreign capital repatriation. Offshore bond markets offer a selective channel but only renewable players are currently active in raising capital through USD-denominated bonds. Thermal-linked credits are largely absent from this funding channel following Tata Power's exit in 2021.