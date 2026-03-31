Scaling Renewable Energy: How to Smoothen the Climb to Mount 500 GW

Easing the Climb

Guarantee structures for debt recycling: To match the risk-return profile and gestation-period needs of RE projects, the country must find ways to channel long-term domestic savings into power sector decarbonisation—essential infrastructure development. Regulations should be adjusted and reforms pursued to enable domestic savings from banks and non-banks to fund short-term needs, with insurance and pension sectors covering long-term requirements. Given Indian pension and insurance investments mainly in high-rated sovereign securities (about 80%), guarantee mechanisms and financial engineering are needed to recycle banking debt and attract institutional capital to asset-backed securities. Structures like Investment Trusts (InvITs) mainly recycle equity, as much debt stays with banks or non-banks even after refinancing. Institutions like NABFID could facilitate credit recycling.