India Plans $1 Bn EV Incentives for Commercial Vehicles — Here’s Why

India plans decade-long incentives encouraging private adoption of electric commercial vehicles.
Programme aims reducing fossil-fuel dependence amid geopolitical risks and imported inflation concerns.
Electrifying buses and trucks could significantly curb urban pollution and transport emissions.
India is planning to launch incentives exceeding $1bn to give rise to private-sector adoption of electric buses and trucks. This initiative is aimed at cutting fossil-fuel use in the segment amid a deepening energy crisis.
According to Bloomberg, the programme would cover a decade and target India’s largely privately owned commercial vehicle fleet, with the biggest share likely earmarked for inter-city bus operators. Meetings with the Prime Minister’s Office and industry stakeholders are expected this month to refine the plan, they said.
The final budget allocation, vehicles eligible for incentives and subsidy structure are still being worked out and may change, the people said.
India’s government is accelerating efforts to cut fossil-fuel dependence after supply disruptions linked to the West Asia crisis revived concerns about energy security and imported inflation. India relies on imports for nearly 90% of its crude oil needs, making it vulnerable to geopolitical shocks and price volatility.
Electrifying commercial transport would also help tackle India’s severe air-pollution problem. In cities such as New Delhi, vehicular emissions can account for as much as 40% of fine particulate matter pollution annually, according to studies cited by the International Council on Clean Transportation.
Electric bus adoption has grown rapidly over the past five years, driven largely by state-run transportation companies. Yet most newly registered buses in India still run on diesel.
Electric EV Push
India's plan of a $1bn-plus incentive programme coincides with a broader effort to strengthen energy security amid reliance on imported crude oil, which accounts for nearly 90% of domestic needs as per the 2023 International Energy Agency (IEA) data.
The programme is expected to include consultations with the Prime Minister’s Office and industry players to determine eligible vehicles and subsidy design (Bloomberg, 2026). Electrifying trucks and buses can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and curb urban air pollution, where transportation contributes heavily to fine particulate matter, especially in cities like New Delhi (ICCT, 2021).
Moreover, by incentivising private operators, India hopes to complement state-led adoption efforts, accelerate fleet modernisation and enhance resilience against global fuel supply disruptions (IEA, 2023).