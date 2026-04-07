Solar Power Can Meet 90% of India’s Demand if Storage Scales Up, Says Report

According to DownToEarth, project execution is still slow because of high upfront costs, changing market mechanisms, uncertainty about revenue streams and limited domestic manufacturing capacity. However, policy support has improved through viability gap funding and dedicated storage tenders. Discoms, which are already having trouble with money, have been careful about signing long-term storage contracts, which has slowed down the process even more. Because of this, India's power system still relies on coal to balance out demand and meet peak demand, even though the need for clean energy that can be used when needed is becoming more urgent.