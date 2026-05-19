Why India’s Solar Grid Has Flexibility Problem

On 3 May, the price of electricity on India’s main power exchange fell to ₹1.85 a unit by 8 am — and kept falling. Through midday, power was selling at close to zero Rupee, with solar plants offering six times more than the grid could absorb. By evening, prices climbed back to ₹4–5 a unit, many times the daytime rate. Between May and December last year, India lost 2.3bn units of solar power. Plants ordered to stop producing because the grid had no place to send it. India is no longer short of electricity. It is short of the right hours.