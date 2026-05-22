GreenLine to Invest ₹1,500 Crore in LNG Trucking Push, Sees Major Diesel Savings

GreenLine Mobility Solutions, an Essar venture, plans to invest Rs 1,500 crore over the next three years to expand its fleet of LNG-powered trucks to 10,000 and increase LNG refuelling stations to 50, as India pushes to curb diesel dependence and lower freight emissions.
The nation's only green logistics operator of LNG powered trucks estimates that replacing 10 per cent of India’s diesel-powered trucking fleet with LNG vehicles could reduce annual foreign exchange outflows by USD 5-6 billion by cutting fuel imports.
GreenLine Chief Executive Madhur Taneja said LNG trucks can reduce fuel costs for long-haul fleet operators by up to 20 per cent due to better mileage compared with diesel vehicles.
He added that LNG-powered trucks emit about 25 per cent less carbon dioxide, 85 per cent lower nitrogen oxides (NOx) and 95 per cent less particulate matter than conventional diesel trucks, making them a cleaner alternative for India's freight sector.
The push comes as volatility in global energy markets and tensions in West Asia sharpen India's focus on energy security and cleaner transport fuels.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly called for reducing India's dependence on imported oil, and replacing diesel with LNG in long-haul trucking offers one of the most immediate and scalable pathways to achieve that goal, he said.
Diesel remains India’s most-consumed petroleum fuel, accounting for nearly 39 per cent of the country's total fuel demand. India consumed 94.7 million tonnes of diesel in the 2025-26 fiscal year, much of it produced from crude oil imported from overseas, underscoring the country’s dependence on energy imports.
"Replacing just 10 per cent of diesel with LNG can help save the nation USD 5-6 billion of foreign exchange," he said. "LNG can easily displace 10 per cent of diesel. All it needs is a government push." GreenLine, India's only green logistics operator of LNG and electric-powered heavy commercial trucks, currently operates 1,000 LNG- and EV-powered trucks across major fresh corridors, serving sectors including steel, cement, mining, FMCG and chemicals.
"The company plans to deploy over 10,000 LNG and EV trucks in three years and set up a network of 50 LNG fueling stations in the next two years," he said.
GreenLine currently has 7 LNG stations which it plans to take up to 25 this year and 50 by next.
"Investment in the expansion will be about Rs 1,500 crore," Taneja said.
Addressing range anxiety concerns, he said GreenLine's LNG-powered trucks offer a driving range of up to 1,200 km on a single fill and up to 2,400 km with dual tanks.
Also, they can carry a lot more than conventional trucks - 40-50 tonnes as compared to 16-20 tonne conventional diesel-powered trucks.
"LNG trucking is cheaper and more environmentally friendly," he said.
Taneja said LNG-powered trucks remain more expensive upfront than conventional diesel vehicles, but targeted policy support similar to the incentives offered under India’s FAME scheme for electric vehicles could help make them commercially competitive and accelerate adoption in the freight sector.
GreenLine currently serves a diverse range of clients across various industries, including cement, steel, metals and Mining, FMCG, express cargo, oil and gas, chemicals, and consumer goods. PTI ANZ ANZ DR DR