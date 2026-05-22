GreenLine to Invest ₹1,500 Crore in LNG Trucking Push, Sees Major Diesel Savings

"Replacing just 10 per cent of diesel with LNG can help save the nation USD 5-6 billion of foreign exchange," he said. "LNG can easily displace 10 per cent of diesel. All it needs is a government push." GreenLine, India's only green logistics operator of LNG and electric-powered heavy commercial trucks, currently operates 1,000 LNG- and EV-powered trucks across major fresh corridors, serving sectors including steel, cement, mining, FMCG and chemicals.