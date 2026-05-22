Will Energy Crisis and Govt's EV Push Fast-Track India’s Clean Mobility Ambitions?

Commenting on the impact of rising geopolitical tensions and crude oil disruptions on India’s transition towards electric mobility, Himani Jain, Fellow, Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) said, “Current geopolitics has triggered one of the biggest global energy supply shocks in history - EVs are now critical from India’s energy security standpoint, beyond climate change and local air pollution.” She underscored that the operational costs for Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) typically constitute 80% of life cycle costs. She noted that research by CEEW indicated that electric LCVs are already financially attractive, offering nearly 35% lower cost per km compared to similar Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) variants.