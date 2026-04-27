Blue Star, Voltas, NTPC Gain as Scorching Heatwave Fires Up Cooling, Power Demand

PG Electroplast Resolves Production Disruption

Adding further momentum to the sector's stocks was an update from PG Electroplast, a key supplier of original design manufacturing and original equipment manufacturing solutions to the cooling appliance industry. Last week, the company said it had implemented alternative measures to address a shortage of liquefied petroleum gas at its production facilities, restoring room air-conditioner output to "almost normalised" levels. It added that the steps taken had addressed LPG-related challenges "to a large extent for the time being."