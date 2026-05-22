Climate Change Made India’s April Heatwave 2 Degrees Celsius Hotter, Says Report

Climate change intensified India’s April heatwave by nearly 2 degrees Celsius, report found.
Around 44mn people and $341bn economic activity faced extreme heat risks nationwide.
Rising humidity, urban heat traps worsened health emergencies, power demand and inflation pressures.
Human-induced climate change intensified India’s late-April heatwave by nearly 2 degrees Celsius, exposing around 44mn people and billions in economic activity to extreme heat risks, while worsening public health pressures, electricity demand and inflation concerns across several states, according to a report published by climate research platform ClimaMeter.
In late April 2026, a severe heatwave moved across India, with the most intense impacts occurring between April 24 and 28. The India Meteorological Department recorded a temperature of 47.6 degrees Celsius in Banda, Uttar Pradesh.
In major urban centers like Delhi, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, the mercury reached 45 degrees Celsius, representing regional anomalies up to 8 degrees Celsius above seasonal averages.
These conditions were driven by hot north-westerly winds blowing from the deserts of Sindh in Pakistan and Rajasthan. The lack of pre-monsoon weather systems allowed these winds to penetrate deep into the country for several days.
This event was not limited to daytime heat, as night time temperatures in several locations remained near 30 degrees Celsius. High night temperatures prevent the body from recovering, as the WHO recommends indoor temperatures stay below 24 degrees Celsius to avoid health risks.
Extreme Heat Impacts Millions
The ClimaMeter research stated that this change in background climate exposed 44mn people and $341bn in economic activity to extreme risk. Lucknow's health systems saw a 30-40% spike in heat-related cases, including deaths from heatstroke.
Rising humidity has further exacerbated the crisis, with India’s average humidity increasing from 67.1% to 71.2% over the last decade. Electricity demand surged to record levels during the peak heat.
Cities have become heat traps due to dense concrete and low tree cover, releasing heat slowly during the night. In the Core Heatwave Zone, the frequency of heatwaves has increased by 0.1 days per decade since 1961. The total duration of these events is also rising by 0.44 days per decade.
Economists warn that these extreme temperatures, combined with an erratic monsoon, could push inflation above 5%. Experts emphasise that burning fossil fuels is making such dangerous heat more likely.
This trend requires immediate adaptation measures, such as heat action plans, to protect vulnerable outdoor workers and the urban poor