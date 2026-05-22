Suzlon Bags 195MW Wind Energy Order From Sunsure Energy

Shashank Sharma, CEO, Sunsure Energy, said, “The next generation of clean energy infrastructure will not be the one that works when the sun shines or the wind blows - it will be defined by its ability to deliver power when India needs it the most.” Ajay Kapur, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, "We have built close to 300 MW of partnership with Sunsure Energy, driven by our consistent focus on quality, execution, and lifecycle support, which makes us a dependable partner for large and critical projects...”