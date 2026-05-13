How AI Could Make India’s Monsoon Forecasts Faster and More Accurate

Technologies Behind Forecasting

Modern weather forecasting in 2026 relies on a synergy of AI architectures and global sensor networks. According to the ECMWF and Google DeepMind, cutting-edge systems like GraphCast and AIFS use deep learning to analyse decades of historical data, generating forecasts in seconds with 1,000x less energy than traditional models. These are supported by SAR satellites and IoT-enabled weather networds. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this hybrid approach enables 1km-grid accuracy, allowing agencies to predict hyperlocal monsoon patterns and extreme events with unprecedented speed and precision.