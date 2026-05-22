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mooMark Inks MoU With Japan's Akiba Farm Holdings for Dairy, Gelato Collaboration

mooMark has signed an MoU with Japan’s Akiba Farm Holdings to collaborate on dairy products and gelato development

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Indian digital dairy firm mooMark has signed a memorandum of understanding with Japan's Akiba Farm Holdings to develop premium gelato products and broaden dairy innovation ties between the two countries, the company said on Friday.

The deal pairs mooMark's technology-driven milk supply chain -- which spans more than 42,000 villages across 17 Indian states and covers 3.5 million registered farmers -- with Akiba Farm Holdings' roughly 140 years of experience in artisanal dairy production.

Under the agreement, the two companies plan to establish a dedicated innovation lab for premium dairy product development inspired by the Japanese concept of Takumi, a philosophy centred on mastery and continuous refinement, mooMark said in a statement.

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The partnership will also introduce Japanese Total Mixed Ration feeding protocols, scientifically calibrated systems designed to improve cattle nutrition, milk yield and sustainability, initially through pilot trials before expanding across mooMark's smallholder farmer network.

Japan's Marubeni Corporation facilitated the collaboration, which has also received backing from Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry under its Global South Support Programme.

"This partnership reflects the growing strength and global potential of India's digitised dairy ecosystem," said Ranjith Mukundan, chief executive of mooMark, a wholly owned subsidiary of Stellapps Technologies.

India is the world's largest milk producer, with annual output exceeding 248 million tonnes.

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Akiba Farm Holdings traces its origins to a family farm founded in 1887. Its flagship Narita Dream Farm draws around 3,00,000 visitors each year, and its dairy products are sold in Japan and internationally. 

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