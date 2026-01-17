Indian Watchmakers Revisit History to Gatecrash the Rolex–Patek Philippe Party

Joshi says that many customers of the Bangalore Watch Company already own Swiss watches, but they are looking for something more: "Someone in New York told us they bought our watch because it reminded them of playing gully cricket. Someone who grew up on the streets of Chennai said it brought back memories of Sachin Tendulkar playing at the Chepauk Stadium...This is an audience whose preferences have matured. They've reached a point where they've already owned several Swiss watches in their lives, and those no longer excite them."