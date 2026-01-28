A

Renault has made a significant difference in India before with the original Duster, the Kwid and the Kiger. We did not launch any new car in the last few years, but our purpose remains the same. Wherever we operate, our models are meant to bring something new, different and meaningful for customers.

This is why we are relaunching the Duster in a fully new avatar. The car is completely new, yet the original Duster values remain. It is about driving, enjoying the drive and sharing moments. It is also about advanced technology. We are introducing an amazing turbo 160 engine and a strong hybrid, the strongest hybrid in the market.

Renault’s E-tech hybrid technology is arguably the best in the market. We are one of the leaders in Europe and I am extremely excited to bring this to India.