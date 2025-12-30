Year Ender 2025: States Scramble with Incentives as GCCs Redraw India's Technology Map

For example, Karnataka has launched the ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ programme (2024–2029), which seeks to set up 500 new GCCs, generate around 3.5 lakh jobs and add $50 billion to the state’s economy. The focus is on Tier-2 cities such as Mysuru, Mangaluru and Hubballi-Dharwad. Incentives include rental support covering up to 50% (subject to an annual cap of ₹2 crore for one year from the commencement of operations), R&D infrastructure assistance of up to 40% or ₹50 crore for two GCCs per year, EPF reimbursements of ₹3,000 per employee per month for two years, and a 25% reimbursement of telecom costs for three years. In addition, there is an exemption from electricity duty (tax that state government imposes over the power bill) for five years.