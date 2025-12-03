Behind India's QCO Rollback: A Tale of Trade and Trade-offs

This is because, to be certified and licensed by the BIS, often a team from the agency has to travel to the factory where the goods are made to physically inspect it. "This exercise is time-consuming and expensive, and often manufacturers do not want to get into such bureaucratic hassles. India should look at how other jurisdictions have accepted third-party licensing and certification at a product level," says Shashi Mathews, partner at CMS INDUSLAW, points out.