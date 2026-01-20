Falling FDI and Retreating Capital: Why SC Ruling on Tiger Global's Flipkart Sale Matters

Away from Indian shores, Tiger Global, a US-based private equity firm, was quietly building up a 22% stake in the Indian ecommerce company. As was common at the time, it chose Mauritius as the location of its funds as India had a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement or DTAA with the island nation. International companies typically routed their Indian investments through entities based in Mauritius to ensure that they would not have to pay tax on their profit when they exited their investments later.