Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Hospitality Sector Seeks Policy Push to Drive Tourism-Led Growth

“The Union Budget’s continued focus on income stability, inflation management and ease of doing business is a positive signal for the retail industry, where demand is closely tied to consumer confidence and price predictability. Recent steps towards GST rationalisation, a reduction from 18% to 5% have been encouraging, particularly in simplifying compliance and easing cash flow pressures for organised retail. These measures reflect the government’s intent to reduce friction in day-to-day operations. With consumption in India steadily rising, the next phase of growth must be backed by stronger domestic manufacturing. Supporting ‘Make in India’ through supply-chain incentives and MSME enablement will be key to ensuring that growing demand is met within the country, while maintaining affordability and price stability. Overall, a Budget that balances affordability with growth, builds on GST reforms and strengthens domestic manufacturing can reinforce both consumer confidence and business sentiment is the key for driving sustainable growth in FY26," Gunjan Shah, MD & CEO, Bata India said.