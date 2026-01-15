Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Hospitality Sector Seeks Policy Push to Drive Tourism-Led Growth

Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: Support Needed to Sustain Consumption Uptick in Personal Care
"Following the encouraging GST reforms in personal care, we are eager to see policies that incentivize sustainability and simplify the regulatory landscape. The next frontier for India’s beauty and personal care industry lies in rural and Tier-2/3 markets; continued investment in digital infrastructure is the key to unlocking this diverse consumer base. By bolstering disposable incomes, the Budget can fuel the current uptick in consumption and drive a new era of inclusive growth," said Rahul Shanker, Group CEO, Quest Retail and House of Beauty.
Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: Hospitality Sector Seeks GST Rationalisation, Compliance Clarity
“As we look to the Union Budget, continued focus on infrastructure development, tourism promotion and urban connectivity will have a meaningful multiplier effect on hospitality-led businesses, enabling India to position itself as a global destination for premium culinary and lifestyle experiences. From an industry perspective, rationalisation of GST, clarity on compliance norms and support for skill development will help improve operating efficiencies while strengthening employment generation. Measures that ease access to credit, simplify trade processes and support globally expanding Indian hospitality brands will not only benefit the sector but also contribute to a stronger services-driven economy," said Sanjay Vazirani, Chairman and Managing Director, Foodlink F&B Holdings (India) Limited
Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: Policy Support Needed to Help Indian Electronics Compete Globally
“Electronics is a power-lifter sector for India. The next step is policy continuity with deeper support for local value addition and support affordable consumption at home. Simplified tariffs, predictable incentive disbursements and sustained investment in skills, component ecosystems and applied R&D can significantly reduce friction at the factory level and enable long-term planning. As manufacturers, we are also expecting the government to enhance support to compete more effectively on the global stage, which would strengthen the 'Made in India' brand in international markets," said Saket Gaurav, CMD, Elista
Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: Bata India CEO Urges Focus on Consumption and 'Make in India' Supply Chains
“The Union Budget’s continued focus on income stability, inflation management and ease of doing business is a positive signal for the retail industry, where demand is closely tied to consumer confidence and price predictability. Recent steps towards GST rationalisation, a reduction from 18% to 5% have been encouraging, particularly in simplifying compliance and easing cash flow pressures for organised retail. These measures reflect the government’s intent to reduce friction in day-to-day operations. With consumption in India steadily rising, the next phase of growth must be backed by stronger domestic manufacturing. Supporting ‘Make in India’ through supply-chain incentives and MSME enablement will be key to ensuring that growing demand is met within the country, while maintaining affordability and price stability. Overall, a Budget that balances affordability with growth, builds on GST reforms and strengthens domestic manufacturing can reinforce both consumer confidence and business sentiment is the key for driving sustainable growth in FY26," Gunjan Shah, MD & CEO, Bata India said.
Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: BIT Mesra Urges Focus on Research, AI, and Equal Support for Private Institutions
Ahead of Union Budget 2026, BIT Mesra outlines its vision for the education sector. Key demands include enhanced funding for AI and clean energy, digital infrastructure growth, and identical opportunities for private universities to build a future-ready, equitable talent pool for India.
Prof. Indranil Manna, Vice Chancellor, Birla Institute of Technology said, “With the Union Budget 2026 set to be introduced next month, we at BIT Mesra look forward to measures that enhance investment in research, innovation, and digital infrastructure. Emphasis on funding for higher education, especially in emerging domains such as artificial intelligence, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing will be critical to building future-ready talent. Additionally, continued support for start-up incubation and industry-academia collaboration can further allow students and researchers to shape ideas into scalable, real-world solutions. At the same time, focused allocations for scholarships and skill development will help ensure equitable access to quality education across regions. Today, more students in India study in private universities and colleges than in government-funded institutions. Hence, the government must provide them with identical opportunities and support in the forthcoming budget.”
Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: Domestic Production, Cold Chain Investment Key to Medicine Access
"The government should ensure that their Budget is reflective of the aforementioned areas, with increased emphasis on domestic production of medicines; simplifying the GST around essential medicines; improving availability of credit for MSMEs in the pharmaceutical and health sectors; and investing in cold chain logistics, warehouse, and digitalisation/technology around supply chain management. These investments will be key to reducing costs and ensuring access to medicines throughout Bharat," said Dr. Sujit Paul, Group CEO, Zota Healthcare Ltd.
Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: Policy Continuity, Faster Approvals Key for Real Estate Execution
“From a real estate and infrastructure standpoint, the Budget presents an opportunity to deepen the momentum already visible across India’s cities. Continued focus on urban infrastructure, transport connectivity, and housing-linked development will be critical, especially as Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets emerge as the next engines of growth. Policy continuity, faster approvals, and incentives that encourage sustainable construction can significantly improve execution efficiency on the ground," said Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe Ltd.
Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: Real Estate Sector Seeks Access to Long-Term Capital
"For real estate, the focus should remain on structural enablers such as improved housing affordability, rationalisation of GST on construction and redevelopment, and easier access to long-term capital. Continued investments in urban infrastructure and policy clarity on REITs, redevelopment, and alternative capital pools will support sustainable growth. A strong push towards green buildings through meaningful incentives for sustainable construction will also be critical in future-proofing the sector,” said Binitha Dalal, Founder and Managing Partner, Mt. K Kapital
Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: Hospitality Sector Seeks Policy Push to Drive Tourism-Led Growth
“Entering 2026, demand is being driven by experiential travel, destination weddings and wellness-led stays, creating the need for policy support that encourages long-term, quality-led investment. Reforms such as granting tourism industry status, rationalising GST and improving access to infrastructure and green financing can meaningfully strengthen the sector. For destinations like Jaipur, targeted budgetary support for tourism infrastructure, heritage-sensitive development and sustainable hospitality projects will help enhance global competitiveness while preserving cultural identity and driving inclusive growth," said Ms. Amrita Gupta, Director of Manglam Group and CEO of Manglam Spa and Resorts
Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: Hospitality Sector Urges Infrastructure Status & GST Rationalization to Fuel 8% GDP Contribution
India's tourism and hospitality industry seeks full infrastructure status and GST rationalization in Union Budget 2026. Experts highlight the sector's 8% GDP contribution and the need for fiscal support for religious, MICE, and medical tourism, says Rahul Deb Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer at The Clarks Hotels & Resorts.
"Beyond its steady growth, the hospitality and tourism industry has emerged as a key contributor to India’s economic development, accounting for approximately 7–8% of GDP. Over the past few years, the sector has witnessed expansion across multiple segments, including experiential and domestic travel, religious tourism, destination weddings, MICE, and medical tourism. This positive momentum presents an opportunity to further strengthen the sector through continued policy facilitation, including infrastructure status, tax rationalisation, and capital investment support.
As travel demand continues to rise, affordability and accessibility remain important considerations for sustaining growth. Air connectivity and last-mile transportation play a vital role in enabling tourism flows, particularly during peak travel periods. Measures aimed at fare rationalisation, review of ATF taxation, and greater consistency in local transport pricing would help enhance destination accessibility and support overall demand across tourism and hospitality markets," he said.
Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: Real Estate Sector Seeks Tier-II City Focus and Infrastructure Push
“Union Budget 2026 should recognise the rising role of Tier-II cities in driving housing demand and support it by higher urban infrastructure spending, tax relief for homebuyers and incentives for affordable housing. Greater policy focus and funding for emerging hubs like Sonipat can help sustain real estate growth beyond metros,” said Abhay Mishra, President & CEO, Jindal Realty.
Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: EV Sector Seeks Higher R&D Funding, Stronger Battery Innovation and Faster Adoption Push
"Budget 2026 is expected to strengthen the e-mobility ecosystem through higher funding for research and development, especially in advanced materials, high-performance battery components and next-generation energy storage. Greater focus on innovation-led schemes and targeted fund deployment can help accelerate EV adoption and build long-term competitiveness,” said Anurag Choudhary, CMD and CEO, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.
Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: Markets Seek Stability and Clear Fiscal Direction, Not Big-Bang Announcements
As the Union Budget approaches, markets are looking for stability and reassurance rather than dramatic announcements. With growth moderating and earnings under pressure, a clear fiscal direction, targeted support for jobs and investment, and continued focus on infrastructure can help rebuild confidence and sustain long-term growth,” said Ajay Kumar Yadav, Group CEO & CIO, Wise Finserv.
Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: Shift Agriculture Focus to Exports, Quality and Innovation
"Budget 2026 presents an opportunity to recalibrate agricultural policy from being production-centric to market-, quality-, and innovation-oriented. This Budget can accelerate outcomes by strengthening large-scale crop programmes such as pulses and oilseeds missions, while balancing food security needs through productivity enhancement, buffer management, climate-resilient crops, and a robust PDS," said Ajay Kakra, Leader–Food and Agriculture, GIDAS, Forvis Mazars in India.
Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: Infra PPPs, Investment Subsidies May Get Push in Upcoming Budget
"It is expected that the upcoming budget would be more rational with greater allocation towards direct infrastructure spend through PPP as well as investment subsidies, as to be more in sync with the practices in other more developed ecosystems such as in the USA and China," said Padmanand V, Partner, Grant Thornton Bharat.
Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: Fertiliser Makers Seek Uniform 5% GST, Faster Refunds
Ahead of the Union Budget 2026, the Indian Micro-Fertilizers Manufacturers Association has called for extending the 5% Goods and Services Tax (GST) across all fertilisers notified under the Fertiliser Control Order (FCO), PTI reported. The industry body has also urged the government to expedite refunds of excess GST credits and implement a unified licensing system.
Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: Farm Union Seeks All Crops under MSP, Calls for Higher Investment in Agriculture
Ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27, farmers have once again reiterated their demand to cover all agricultural crops under the minimum support price (MSP). Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) National General Secretary Chaudhary Yudhvir Singh said this has always been a key demand of farmers.
Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: Crypto Firms Seek TDS Cut, Loss Set-Off Review to Boost Onshore Trading
"A calibrated reduction in transaction-level TDS and a review of loss set-off provisions could help restore onshore liquidity, improve compliance, and ensure that more economic activity remains within India’s regulated perimeter, without compromising oversight or enforcement," said Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX.
Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: Industry Calls for Stronger R&D Push and Localised Procurement Reforms
"For India to truly become a product nation, we must move beyond assembly and adoption to designing and developing critical technologies in India. This requires a mission-mode approach for sectors of national importance such as clean energy, clean mobility, AI, rare earth security, and energy security," Akshay Kashyap, managing director of Greenfuel Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd, said.
He highlighted that the government should reinstate robust research and development incentives, including weighted tax deductions of up to 250%, and play a larger role as a demand aggregator for mission-critical technologies.
Public procurement norms need to move away from the lowest-cost (L1) model toward a T1-based framework that rewards firms with around 80% local value addition and indigenous design. Such measures are especially crucial for sectors like electrolyzers, fuel cells, electric vehicles, energy storage, and hydrogen-based mobility systems.
Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: Industry Experts Call for More Fund Allocation in R&D
If we genuinely want scientific progress and global competitiveness, R&D funding has to increase. Earlier, private-sector research was encouraged through income-tax deductions, which are no longer available. We hope this budget restores strong support for R&D for both public institutions and industry, says Dr. R.G. Agarwal, Chairman Emeritus, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.
"We often talk about strengthening India’s innovation ecosystem, but the reality is that India still spends only about 0.7% on research and development. Countries like China, Israel, the US and many European nations invest much more."