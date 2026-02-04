Risks, Returns & Covenants: Inside the Private Credit Boom in India

Private credit is even being availed of by companies looking for expansion or a step up in their operations. Consider a promoter-led manufacturing company in western India planning to expand its capacity. Banks may be hesitant if the balance sheet is already stretched, while private equity investors will likely demand a meaningful stake. This is where a private credit fund may step in with a customised loan that allows a brief repayment break and an exit once the new plant is up and running. In this way, the promoter keeps control, the expansion plan moves ahead, and the lender exits after the company’s finances improve. Here, PC fits in by adjusting to business needs in ways traditional lenders often cannot.