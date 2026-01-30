Vastu Demand Rising for ₹10 Cr Luxury Homes: Godrej's Rohit Mohan

A

What we are seeing now is a shift from standalone air purifiers to embedded systems within the building’s air-conditioning infrastructure. In some of our projects, we use CTFA (Centrally Treated Fresh Air) technology, which is an inbuilt air purification system integrated into the home ventilated systems. This means residents don’t need separate air purifiers in each room, which saves space and provides more uniform air quality across the home.

These systems are offered project-wide where they are committed as part of the original offering, not selectively for individual apartments. In some projects, we are also extending purification solutions to common areas and exteriors. While this started as a differentiator when these projects were launched four to five years ago, it is now moving towards becoming a hygiene factor, especially in North India and cities with worsening air quality. The cost impact at a project level is not very significant, though there is some maintenance involved due to filters. From a consumer perspective, embedded systems are often more practical and efficient than managing multiple standalone devices, and this is a trend that is likely to grow as air quality concerns intensify.