Q-Commerce Boom Fuels Grade-A Warehousing Demand, but Supply Lags, Says Welspun One CCO

Ahmedabad leads with the largest average dark store size of about 6,600 sq ft, according to the Savills report, supported by ample warehouse availability and lower real estate costs compared with other metros. At the other end, Kolkata has the smallest average dark store size at around 4,700 sq ft. Major cities such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad typically range between 5,000 and 5,600 sq ft, while Tier-II and Tier-III cities average around 5,000 sq ft.