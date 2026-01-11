India is Seeing Incredible Certainty Amid ‘Great Global Uncertainty’, says PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat

“Saurashtra and Kutch are regions of Gujarat that teach us that no matter how big the challenge, if we persevere with honesty and hard work, success is inevitable. This is the same Kutch that faced a devastating earthquake at the beginning of this century. This is the same Saurashtra where droughts were common for years. Women and girls had to walk for miles to fetch drinking water. There was no reliable electricity... Time changes, and it certainly does. The people of Saurashtra and Kutch have changed their destiny through their hard work. Today, Saurashtra and Kutch are not just regions of opportunity, but they have become an anchor region for India's growth,” PM said.