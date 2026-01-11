India is Seeing Incredible Certainty Amid ‘Great Global Uncertainty’, says PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat

PM Modi inaugurated Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot
Reliance Industries pledged ₹7 lakh crore investment in Gujarat over next five years
Adani Group announced investment of ₹1.5 lakh crore in the Kutch region
The world is trusting India because, amid great global uncertainty, India is seeing incredible certainty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after inaugurating the first Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot on Sunday. He highlighted the central government’s recent reforms such as GST rationalisation, 100% FDI in the insurance sector and the new Income Tax Act, and called on investors to invest in Gujarat’s Kutch and Saurashtra regions.
“Friends, today all global institutions are bullish on India’s growth. The IMF calls India the engine of global growth, S&P has upgraded India’s ratings after 18 years, and Fitch Ratings is praising India’s macroeconomic stability and fiscal credibility. The world is trusting India because, amid great global uncertainty, India is seeing incredible certainty. Today, there is political stability and policy continuity. The neo middle class is expanding, and its purchasing power is rising. These factors have made India a country of immense possibilities,”PM Modi said.
He said that India is working on next-generation reforms and promised to keep the “reform express” going.
“India is rapidly advancing towards becoming the world's third-largest economy, and the data coming in makes it clear that global expectations from India are rising. India is the world's Fastest Growing Large Economy. Inflation is under control. Agricultural production is setting new records. It is number one in milk production. It is number one in generic medicine production. The country that produces the most vaccines in the world is India... Fact sheet on India's growth... Over the past 11 years, India has become the world's largest mobile data consumer. Our UPI has become the world's number 1 real-time digital transaction platform. Today, India is the world's second-largest mobile manufacturer. Today, India has the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, “ he said.
Vibrant Gujarat Conference
The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference is being held from January 11–12, 2026, covering 12 districts across the Kutch and Saurashtra regions. During the event, the Prime Minister also launched the development of 14 greenfield smart Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation Limited (GIDC) estates and inaugurated GIDC’s medical device park in Rajkot.
Earlier, over 1,200 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed during the first Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference held in Mehsana, paving the way for an estimated ₹3.24 lakh crore investment in the North Gujarat region.
PM Modi also praised Saurashtra and the Kutch region for dealing with several challenges and succeeding despite them.
“Saurashtra and Kutch are regions of Gujarat that teach us that no matter how big the challenge, if we persevere with honesty and hard work, success is inevitable. This is the same Kutch that faced a devastating earthquake at the beginning of this century. This is the same Saurashtra where droughts were common for years. Women and girls had to walk for miles to fetch drinking water. There was no reliable electricity... Time changes, and it certainly does. The people of Saurashtra and Kutch have changed their destiny through their hard work. Today, Saurashtra and Kutch are not just regions of opportunity, but they have become an anchor region for India's growth,” PM said.
During the event, India’s top industry leaders, including Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Adani Ports MD Karan Adani, and Welspun Group Chairman BK Goenka, announced key investments for the Kutch and Saurashtra regions.
Mukesh Ambani said Reliance’s investment in Gujarat over the next five years will be doubled from the previous investment of ₹3.5 lakh crore since 2021 to ₹7 lakh crore.
“Today, I am pleased to announce that we will double this to ₹7 lakh crores over the next five years,” he said. He also added that the Reliance Foundation stands ready to serve the Prime Minister's vision of bringing the 2036 Olympics to Ahmedabad. Reliance will partner with the Gujarat government to manage the Veer Savarkar Multisports Complex in Naranpura, a hub for hosting national and international events and training India’s future champions. The group will also establish a world-class hospital in Jamnagar in Saurashtra and expand its education facilities multifold.
Meanwhile, Karan Adani said that the Adani Group will invest ₹1.5 lakh crore over the next five years to double port capacity over the next 10 years.